Game Recap: Heat 121, Hornets 111
The Heat defeated the Hornets, 121-111. Bam Adebayo recorded 20 points (9-13 FG), seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Heat, while Jimmy Butler added 18 points (5-8 FG), eight rebounds and eight assists in the victory. LaMelo Ball tallied 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 35-30 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 31-33.