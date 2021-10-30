Game Recap: Heat 114, Hornets 99

The Heat defeated the Hornets, 114-99. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Heat, while Bam Adebayo added 26 points and 19 rebounds in the victory. Gordon Hayward tallied a team-high 23 points, along with six rebounds and four assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 4-1 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 4-2