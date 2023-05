The Heat defeated the Knicks in Game 4, 109-101. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds as Bam Adebayo added 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Brunson tallied 32 points and 11 assists for the Knicks while Julius Randle totaled 20 points and nine rebounds. The Heat lead the best-of-seven series, 3-1, with Game 5 taking place on Wednesday, May 10 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).