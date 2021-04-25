Game Recap: Heat 106, Bulls 101
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Heat defeated the Bulls, 106-101. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with a team-high 23 points (7 3pt FGM), while Jimmy Butler (20 points, eight assists) and Bam Adebayo (20 points, six rebounds, 10 assists) combined for 40 points in the victory. Coby White tallied 31 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Bulls, while Nikola Vucevic added 26 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 32-29 on the season, while the Bulls fall to 25-35.