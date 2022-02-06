Game Recap: Heat 104, Hornets 86

The Heat defeated the Hornets, 104-86. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points (10-13 FG), along with six rebounds and four assists, while Bam Adebayo added 20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals in the victory. LaMelo Ball tallied 12 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 34-20 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 28-26.