Game Recap: Heat 101, Rockets 94

The Heat defeated the Rockets, 101-94. Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, his first triple-double of the season and the eighth of his career. Bam Adebayo added 10 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Heat in the victory, while John Wall tallied 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 11-14 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 11-14.