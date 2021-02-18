Game Recap: Hawks 122, Celtics 114
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Led by Trae Youngs 40 points and eight assists, the Hawks defeated the Celtics, 122-114. Additionally for the Hawks, Clint Capela recorded 24 points and 13 rebounds in the victory, while Jayson Tatum tallied 35 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Celtics in the losing effort. The Hawks improve to 12-16 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 14-14.