Game Recap: Hawks 120, Wizards 116

The Hawks have officially clinched a spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs as they defeated the Wizards, 120-116, sweeping their two-game back-to-back series. Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with 33 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, while John Collins added 18 points in the victory, including the go-ahead 3pt FG with 24.4 seconds remaining in regulation. Russell Westbrook tallied 34 points, five rebounds and 15 assists for the Wizards in the losing effort. The Hawks improve to 39-31 on the season, while the Wizards fall to 32-38.