The Fever defeated the Wings in OT, 97-84. Kelsey Mitchell (30 points, 7 3PM) and NaLyssa Smith (30 points) combined for 60 points for the Fever in the victory, while Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally each tallied 22 points for the Wings in the losing effort. The Fever improve to 12-25 on the season, while the Wings fall to 20-17.