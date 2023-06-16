Game Recap: Fever 92, Sky 90

Kelsey Mitchell made a jumper with 1.1 left on the game clock and lifted the Fever to a 92-90 win over Chicago. Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 19 points and eight rebounds as Victoria Vivians (17 points, three assists), Kelsey Mitchell (15 points, five assists), and NaLyssa Smith (15 points, eight rebounds) totaled 47 points. Marina Mabrey had a career-high 36 points (19 in the 3rd), six rebounds, and two assists as Dana Evans added 21 points for the Sky in defeat. The Fever improve to 4-6 as the Sky fall to 5-6.