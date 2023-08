The Fever defeated the Lynx, 91-73. Kelsey Mitchell recorded 24 points, four assists, and one rebound, with Erica Wheeler adding 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Fever in the win. While Rachel Banham tallied 18 points (five 3PM), one steal, and one assist for the Lynx in the loss. The Fever improve to 8-22, while the Lynx fall to 14-16.