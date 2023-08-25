Game Recap: Fever 90, Storm 86

Despite 19 points from Jewell Loyd in the 4th quarter, the Fever held on and defeated the Storm, 90-86. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with a season-high 36 points as NaLyssa Smith recorded her 11th double-double of the year with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Aliyah Boston added 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Jewell Loyd went for 32 points and four rebounds as Ezi Magbegor totaled 19 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. The Fever improve to 10-24 on the year while the Storm fall to 10-24.