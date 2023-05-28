Game Recap: Fever 90, Dream 87

NaLyssa Smith led the way with 23 points and 13 rebounds as the Fever defeat the Dream 90-87. Kelsey Mitchell (15 points, three rebounds, three assists) and Aliyah Boston (13 points, six rebounds) totaled 28 points in the victory. Rhyne Howard (23 points, four rebounds) and Cheyenne Parker (21 points, six rebounds, two assists) combined for 44 points in the loss as Allisha Grey totaled 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists. The Fever snapped a 20-game losing streak and improve to 1-2 on the year while the Dream move to 1-2 with the loss.