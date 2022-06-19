Game Recap: Fever 89, Sky 87
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Indiana FeverLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 26 points to help the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 89-87.
NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 26 points to help the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 89-87.
The mob searching for Mike Pence on Jan. 6 came within 40 feet of reaching him.
Zalatoris came close yet again to winning a major title as he missed a putt on the final green which would have forced a play-off
It pays to play well, especially in major championships.
Whan is looking to make improvements after the social media outcry.
The U.S. Open offered a $17.5 million purse and Matthew Fitzpatrick earned $3.15 million of it.
Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief.
Hard work pays off, quite literally for Scheffler.
Jack Nicklaus has welcomed Matt Fitzpatrick into their exclusive club of two after the Englishman emulated the Golden Bear by winning the US Open and the US Amateur at the same course.
Keep up with the outcomes of each game with our Men's College World Series results tracker.
Daniil Medvedev’s coach stormed out of the world No 1’s Halle Open final defeat after being screamed at by the Russian.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, a 27-year-old from England who’s won eight times in Europe, nabbed his first win on the PGA Tour in an emphatic manner, by taking the U.S. Open on the same course where he won the U.S. Amateur nine years ago. Fitzpatrick took home the $3.15 million winner’s check after shooting a final-round 68 […]
Will Zalatoris said Matt Fitzpatrick's approach shot into 18 "is going to be shown probably for the rest of U.S. Open history.”
Check out the gear Fitzpatrick is using this week in Brookline.
Let's take a look at Rashard Mendenhall's latest defense of his famous fumble.
The Brewers had a good reason to wait until Saturday to designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment.
Justin Upton was making his Mariners debut when he was hit in the head with a pitch.
Brittany Force, Matt Hagan Stumble at Thunder Valley Nationals as points races tighten.
Notre Dame, not top-ranked Tennessee, will be among the eight teams at the Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
What a heartwarming moment for the Fitzpatricks.
Sandy Koufax spoke for 10 minutes after a his bronze statue was unveiled in the Dodger Stadium Centerfield Plaza. This is what he said.