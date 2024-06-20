Game Recap: Fever 88, Mystics 81

- Highlights: Sun cruise past Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in dominant winCheck out full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's 89-72 win over the Indiana Fever<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/highlights-sun-cruise-past-caitlin-clark-indiana-fever-in-dominant-win/620322/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Highlights: Sun cruise past Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in dominant win</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:21Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off Team USA’s Olympic teamIndiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.1:43Now PlayingPaused
- Geno Auriemma on Caitlin Clark, the Olympic roster, and his expectations for UConn Women's basketballUConn Women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark, and the selections for the Women's Olympic roster. Geno also spoke about his own team, and the expectations he has for the upcoming season.4:49Now PlayingPaused
- Commentary: Caitlin Clark Olympic snub is short-sighted, reflects poorly on USA BasketballShe might not be the best basketball player in the world, but there's no reason Clark should be left off this year's Olympic team, given what she's done for the sport, and the history of former top draft picks who have made the Olympic roster their rookie seasons.3:53Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky coach says hotel incident was handled very wellA man harassed Chicago Sky players as they exited their team bus upon arriving at their hotel in Washington, D.C. in preparation for Thursday's win over the Mystics<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/chicago-sky-coach-says-hotel-incident-was-handled-very-well/567859/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chicago Sky coach says hotel incident was handled very well</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:52Now PlayingPaused
- Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75Highlights from the Connecticut Sun's win over the Chicago Sky Wednesday night, where they became the second team in the league to get their eleventh win.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/connecticut-sun-gets-eleventh-win-of-season-after-beating-chicago-sky-83-75/621397/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:14Now PlayingPaused
- Sparks' Rickea Jackson on rookie class, growing the game, goalsLos Angeles Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and discusses the attention this year's rookie class is bringing to the "W", how her Detroit upbringing has influenced her game and goals for the future.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/los-angeles-sparks-rickea-jackson-rookie-class-wnba/570381/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sparks' Rickea Jackson on rookie class, growing the game, goals</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>3:11Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Fever 88, Mystics 81
Caitlin Clark finishes with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals as the Fever hand the Mystics an 88 - 81 loss.