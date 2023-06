The Fever defeat the Mystics, 87-66, and improve to 3-6 on the year. Aliyah Boston had a career-night with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists (rebounds and assists set new career-highs) on 11-14 shooting as Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points for Indiana. Elena Delle Donne led Washington with 17 points, six rebounds, and three blocks on the night as no other player reached double-figures in any category. The Mystics fall to 5-4 with the loss.