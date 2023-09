The Fever defeated the Lynx, 87-72. Kelsey Mitchell led the way for the Fever with 24 points and 5 steals, while Aliyah Boston added 19 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. Kayla McBride (24 points) and Napheesa Collier (23 points, 10 rebounds) combined for 47 points for the Lynx in the losing effort. The Fever finish the season 13-27, while the Lynx finish the season at 19-21.