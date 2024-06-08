- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 roster

Sparks rookie Cameron Brink goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams to discuss being named to Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Isaiah Collier's strength and athleticism tantalizing in a lead guard prospect

A scouting report on NBA draft prospect Isaiah Collier, who posted 16.3 points per game as a 19-year-old point guard at USC.
Mavericks vs Timberwolves Game Highlights

The Dallas Mavericks advance to the 3rd NBA Finals in their franchise history as they defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-103. Luka Doncic (36 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 3PM) and Kyrie Irving (36 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 3PM) combined for 72 points for the Mavericks in the victory, while Anthony Edwards tallied 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Timberwolves in the losing effort
Game Recap: Fever 85, Mystics 83
Rookie Caitlin Clark scored 30 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to help Fever over the Mystics, 85-83.