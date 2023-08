The Fever close the game on a 17-4 run and defeated the Dream, 83-80. Kristy Wallace led the way with 20 points and a career-high six 3pt. FG for the Fever, while Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points and six assists in the victory. Cheyenne Parker tallied 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever improve to 11-24 on the season, while the Dream fall to 16-19.