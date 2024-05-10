Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80

- Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).1:13Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.2:04Now PlayingPaused
- Nuggets vs Lakers Game HighlightsLed by LeBron James’ 30 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, the Lakers defeat the Nuggets in Game 4, 119-108. Anthony Davis (25 points, 23 rebounds, 6 assists) and D’Angelo Russell (21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 3PM) add 46 more in the victory, while Nikola Jokic (33 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists) tallied his 18th career playoff triple-double for the Nuggets in the losing effort.1:28Now PlayingPaused
- Mavericks vs Thunder Game HighlightsThe Mavericks defeated the Thunder, 119-110. Luka Doncic recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Mavericks, with P.J. Washington adding a playoff career-high 29 points (7-11 3PM) and 11 rebounds in the victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Thunder in the losing effort.1:25Now PlayingPaused
- Bucks vs Pacers Game HighlightsThe Pacers made a playoff franchise record 22 3PM and defeated the Bucks, 126-113. Myles Turner led the way with 29 points, playoff career-high 7 3PM, and 9 rebounds for the Pacers, with Tyrese Haliburton adding a playoff career-high 24 points, and 4 assists in the victory. Brook Lopez tallied 27 points (3-5 3PM) and 9 rebounds for the Bucks in the losing effort.1:15Now PlayingPaused
- Celtics vs Heat Game HighlightsThe Celtics defeated the Heat, 102-88. Derrick White recorded a playoff career-high 38 points, playoff career-high 8 3PM, and 4 rebounds for the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum added 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in the victory. Bam Adebayo tallied 25 points, 17 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Heat in the losing effort.1:25Now PlayingPaused
