The Fever held the Storm to nine points in the final frame and take home a 80-68 victory. Kelsey Mitchell hit a season-high seven 3PT on her way to 25 points (also a season-high) and three assists as NaLyssa Smith (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (nine points, 11 rebounds, five assists) combined for 21 points. Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 19 points and four assists while Ezi Magbegor totaled 18 points and six rebounds in the loss.