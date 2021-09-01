GAME RECAP: Fever 74, Sparks 72
Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 points to lead the Fever to a win over the Sparks, 74-72.
The turmoil in Afghanistan is hitting home for international students studying in Nashville.
Setting rookie-year expectations for the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft
Would the Warriors be willing to trade Draymond Green to make room for Ben Simmons? The first instinct is to shrug. No. Never. Not in a million years. But that was before his explosive interview with Kevin Durant.
The news that Ben Simmons says he wants out of Philadelphia is not surprising after a series of unfortunate events.
For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.
After two draft picks and a flurry of free-agent signings, the Warriors picked up a high grade for ESPN's NBA offseason report card.
After reportedly telling the Sixers he no longer wants to remain in Philadelphia, Ben Simmons prefers to be traded to a California team.
Does Ben Simmons want to be on the Warriors?
He will have to earn a roster spot or two-way deal.
Watch this clip to see Bird at his best ripping the souls out of his opponents with his trash talk.
He can hit, pitch AND run.
Here's what Cam Newton had to say on his Instagram story after the Patriots released the veteran quarterback and named Mac Jones their starter.
Warriors experts Monte Poole, Kendra Andrews and Grant Liffmann give their take on how they think Golden State's roster stacks up in the Western Conference.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony is in the gym getting shots up.
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
Say it ain't so as second Notre Dame Packer gets cut on Tuesday.
Wisconsin freshman tailback Loyal Crawford has been dismissed and fellow freshman tailback Antwan Roberts has been suspended.
LiAngelo Ball has learned from the UCLA incident and 'kept pushing'.
Heres a look at the best players available now that all 32 NFL rosters have made it through Tuesdays final cuts.