Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game

The highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?
Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impact

Fever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.
Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and Storm

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.
Exclusive: Al Horford on electric Game 1 OT win vs. Pacers

Abby Chin caught up with Al Horford after the Celtics' 133-128 win over the Indiana Pacers
How the Celtics' playoff path is reminiscent of the 'Bad Boys' Pistons | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by J.A. Adande to discuss Boston's seemingly no-win situation in their path to the NBA Finals and why it's an NBA title or bust. Hear the full conversation on "Good Word with Goodwill" - part of the "Ball Don't Lie" podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Game Recap: Fever 71, Sky 70
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever get their first home win of the season over the Chicago Sky, 71-70.