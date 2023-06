The Fever defeat the Lynx, 71-69, and improve to 2-5 on the year. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 22 points while NaLyssa Smith totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds. First overall pick Aliyah Boston had a strong game with 10 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks for the Fever. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 28 points and 14 rebounds while Kayla McBride scored 11 points in the loss. The Lynx move to 1-7.