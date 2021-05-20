Game Recap: Fever 67, Sun 88
Jonquel Jones posts 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Sun defeat the Fever 67-88
LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.
Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.
As Ramirez has gone on to professional boxing success, it's the people he once worked side-by-side with in the fields who have become his source of inspiration.
Georges St-Pierre would have loved the opportunity to box one of his favorite fighters.
Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.
With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?
Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear.
While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.
To truly tell the story of Cody Garbrandt in 2020, it’s not as much about fighting in the cage as it is about fighting to stay healthy and alive.
The Celtics are favored, but maybe they shouldn't be.
Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his own penalty area, as the Monaco defender let a short pass from goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki slip under his feet, set up a 19th-minute opener for Mauro Icardi.
The Western Conference’s third-seeded Denver Nuggets and sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a first-round series the Blazers won in 2019, 4-3.
It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.
Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.
Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.
Edwards dropped 42 points on May 5 and silenced any doubt as to who should win Rookie of the Year.
MONTALCINO, Italy (Reuters) -Mauro Schmid secured his first Grand Tour win on Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, a 162-kilometre ride from Perugia to Montalcino, while Egan Bernal extended his lead in the general classification. Swiss Schmid, 21, pulled clear of the peloton early on and battled it out with Alessandro Covi after a thrilling race, pipping the young Italian on the line to take home the stage win in his debut season. Belgian Harm Vanhoucke finished third.
On Monday, Cris Cyborg celebrated the 16 year anniversary as a competing, professional MMA fighter.
There was no Monaco Grand Prix in 2020 for the first time since 1954.
The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.