The Dream held off the Mystics in the fourth quarter and defeat Washington, 94-89. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 26 points, five rebounds, and four assists as Nia Coffey (15 points) and Rhyne Howard (14 points, eight assists, five rebounds) totaled 29 points. Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with a season-high 31 points, along with five rebounds in the loss. The Dream snapped a 3-game skid and improve to 6-8 on the year while the Mystics fall to 9-6.