Game Recap: Dream 92, Sun 99

Atlanta snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Sun as they topped them in overtime, 92-88. Allisha Gray went for a career-high 27 points, along with 10 rebounds and two assists as Rhyne Howard (19 points, six assists, four rebounds) and Cheyenne Parker (19 points, two rebounds) totaled 38 points for Atlanta. Haley Jones totaled 10 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta prior to fouling out. Brionna Jones totaled a season-high 28 points and 13 rebounds as Alyssa Thomas (season-high 23 points, seven assists, six rebounds) and DeWanna Bonner (20 points) added a combined 43 points. The Dream improve to 4-5 as the Sun fall to 5-3 on the season.