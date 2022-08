Chegg

I went to my first therapist when I was nine years old. I was in elementary school, I was bullied, and I was already exhibiting signs of depression and anxiety. I don’t remember much about the therapist — I know we drew pictures together, but that’s basically it. I do remember not understanding who this “doctor” was, or why I was there if I wasn’t sick. It’s no wonder I was confused. Therapy has been stigmatized for generations, and misconceptions about it are deeply ingrained in our society. Wh