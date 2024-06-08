- DJ Moore's big personality is back at Bears OTAsMike Berman joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about Bears WR DJ Moore cracking jokes at his first press conference of the season<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/dj-moores-big-personality-is-back-at-bears-otas/564692/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">DJ Moore's big personality is back at Bears OTAs</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:08Now PlayingPaused
Keenan Allen sees similarities between Caleb Williams, Justin Herbert - Keenan Allen was traded to the Bears from the Charges this offseason and has started to work with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Allen talked about the similarities he sees between Williams and his former quarterback Justin Herbert
Adam Rank: Caleb Williams won't hit 4,000 yards in rookie season - NFL Network's Adam Rank joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about his expectations for Caleb Williams rookie season
EXCLUSIVE: Tatum: 'So much more that I bring' than just scoring - Brian Scalabrine catches up with Jayson Tatum in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Mavericks.
Game Recap: Dream 89, Sky 80
Tine Charles and the Atlanta Dream get the 89 - 80 road win over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.