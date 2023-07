The Dream defeat the Sky, 88-77. Rhyne Howard led all scorers with 32 points along with six rebounds and Cheyenne Parker recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Dream in the win. While Kahleah Copper finished with 28 points and two rebounds for the Sky in the loss. The Dream improve to 10-8 with the win, while the Sky fall to 8-11 with the loss.