Game Recap: Dream 87, Sparks 74

- What are the chances the Celtics sweep the 2024 NBA Finals?Since 1947, there have only been nine sweeps in the NBA Finals. What are the chances the Celtics do it this year?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/odds-celtics-sweep-2024-nba-finals-mavericks/620671/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">What are the chances the Celtics sweep the 2024 NBA Finals?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:40Now PlayingPaused
- NBA FINALS FLASHBACK: 1984 Boston Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7The NBA's best rivalry peaked in the 1984 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. While the two teams featured their own "Big 3", it was Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell who told his team, "Get on my back, boys" before Game 7.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/nba-finals-flashback-1984-boston-celtics-defeat-los-angeles-lakers-in-game-7/620511/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">NBA FINALS FLASHBACK: 1984 Boston Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:44Now PlayingPaused
- What if LeBron James actually leaves the Lakers? | Good Word with Goodwill<p>Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill and NBA contributor Tom Haberstroh discuss whether the Lakers star would actually leave Los Angeles and all the ramifications that come with the decision. Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>2:58Now PlayingPaused
- FLASHBACK: 2008 NBA Finals Game 1 – Celtics vs. LakersOn June 5, 2008 the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers faced off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the first Finals appearance for Boston in 22 years. The Celtics won the game, 98-88, behind Paul Pierce's electric return to the court after leaving the game in a wheelchair following what at first appeared to be a serious injury.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/flashback-2008-nba-finals-game-1-celtics-vs-lakers/618864/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">FLASHBACK: 2008 NBA Finals Game 1 – Celtics vs. Lakers</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:10Now PlayingPaused
- HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics roll past Mavs on the road 106-99, take dominant 3-0 series leadThe Celtics earned a huge 106-99 win on the road against the Dallas Mavericks to take a dominant 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum had 31 points, while Jaylen Brown added 30. Kyrie Irving scored 25 points for Dallas, while Luka Doncic dropped 27, but fouled out.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/highlights-celtics-roll-past-the-mavs-on-the-road-106-99-take-dominant-3-0-series-lead/621266/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics roll past Mavs on the road 106-99, take dominant 3-0 series lead</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>3:19Now PlayingPaused
- Will this year's Celtics team solidify themselves as an all-time great NBA team if they win the championship?The Boston Globe wrote an article saying this year's Celtics team will "absolutely" join the conversation as one of the best single-season teams in NBA history if they win a championship. Listen to what Felger and Holley had to say about that.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/will-this-years-celtics-team-solidify-themselves-as-an-all-time-great-nba-team-if-they-win-the-championship/618708/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Will this year's Celtics team solidify themselves as an all-time great NBA team if they win the championship?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>3:01Now PlayingPaused
- Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis on potentially returning for Game 1 of the NBA FinalsKristaps Porzingis said the plan is for him to be in the Celtics lineup for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, but added that nothing is final two days out. He also spoke of his excitement to be in the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.2:08Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Dream 87, Sparks 74
Allisha Gray scores 25, Tina Charles added 20 as Atlanta sweep Los Angeles for the season, 87-74.