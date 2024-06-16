Game Recap: Dream 87, Sparks 74

Will this year's Celtics team solidify themselves as an all-time great NBA team if they win the championship? The Boston Globe wrote an article saying this year's Celtics team will "absolutely" join the conversation as one of the best single-season teams in NBA history if they win a championship. Listen to what Felger and Holley had to say about that.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/will-this-years-celtics-team-solidify-themselves-as-an-all-time-great-nba-team-if-they-win-the-championship/618708/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Will this year's Celtics team solidify themselves as an all-time great NBA team if they win the championship?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>

3:01 Now Playing Paused