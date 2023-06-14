Game Recap: Dream 86, Liberty 79

The Dream defeat the Liberty 86-79. Alllisha Gray led six Atlanta players in double-figures with 16 points and six rebounds. Haley Jones put up career-highs with 13 points and nine rebounds while Rhyne Howard added 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Marine Johannes led the Liberty with 18 points as Jonquel Jones (12 points, six rebounds, two blocks) and Breanna Stewart (12 points, season-high 13 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks) totaled 24 points in the loss. Sabrina Ionescu (hamstring) missed tonights game. The Dream improve to 3-5 while the Liberty fall to 6-3 on the season.