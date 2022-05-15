Game Recap: Dream 85, Fever 79
Atlanta beats Indiana 85-79. Rhyne Howard had 17 of her 33 points in the first quarter, the most by a rookie in WNBA history.
Wesley Matthews (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Boston Celtics, 05/15/2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo shares what he told Jayson Tatum during a moment the two shared following an incredible seven-game series between the Celtics and Bucks.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Celtics advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals with a blowout win over the Bucks in Game 7.
That foul is one officials have not called all season.
Klay Thompson had a classic exchange with Warriors coach Mike Brown after the team's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6.
Jayson Tatum and Mac Jones, two faces of Boston sports, shared an embrace after the Celtics' Game 7 win over the Bucks.
The stars were out at TD Garden for the Boston Celtics' Game 7 showdown vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.
On Sunday, Steph Curry added a big life accomplishment to his resume by officially becoming a college graduate.
Boston took down Milwaukee on Sunday and will play Miami in Game 1 on Tuesday.
Kevon Looney's historic night turned out to be a learning lesson for the Grizzlies.
Born and raised in Fayetteville, Friday night’s top-25 showdown between Arkansas and Vanderbilt was no different than any other big-time game Grant Harmon has attended at Baum-Walker Stadium through the years. “We were just sitting there watching the game and then we could hear some commotion, I guess a few rows above us,” Harmon told HawgBeat.
K.H. Lee repeated on Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but his check was even larger this time around.
Frank Gore's second boxing match went much better for him.
The next chapter in the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics rivalry is about to be written.
Alex Cejka is the second player in two days to get bounced from the PGA Tour Champions major.
Dillon Brooks continues to be public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Dub Nation.
Klay Thompson suggested a great nickname for Kevon Looney after his historic performance in Game 6 against the Grizzlies.
Stephen Curry, true to form, was ready with a counter. "[Dillon Brooks] said a lot of crazy things," Curry told The Athletic with a smile while glancing at nearby cameras from NBA TV. "He called himself a dynasty already, so you've got to figure. On ...
A baseball player punched an opponent following the 2A state championship game.
Nothing can get in the way of Klay Thompson morphing into Game 6 Klay.