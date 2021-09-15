GAME RECAP: Dream 85, Fever 78
Tiffany Hayes scores a game-high 31 points as the Dream take care of the Fever at home.
Emma Cannon (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 09/14/2021
Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony, one of the most prolific players of all time, never dreamed of playing in the NBA. Growing up in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and the Murphy Homes in West Baltimore, the only thing that mattered was seeing the next day. In Anthony’s new memoir, “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised,” the 10-time All-Star opens up about his life before scoring titles, Olympic gold ...
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together on Monday following the first NFL Sunday of the season to go over predictions they got right, predictions they got wrong, and a litany of waiver wire pickups and drops to help your fantasy football team in week 2 and beyond.
Jennifer Eakins reveals five players to already consider dropping in your league to make room for options with more fantasy upside on the waiver wire.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is ready to support Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James if James passes him on the all-time scoring list.
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly bringing in big man Kenneth Faried for a workout this week.
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes the Philadelphia 76ers should acquire Houston Rockets guard John Wall.
11 waiver-wire targets in fantasy football for Week 2.
Kareem has grown into a wise sage on many issues, and is not a "get off my lawn" NBA veteran.
Carmelo Anthony had three other options on his list before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is here, and our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings!
Boston evidently had interest in dealing for the Pistons forward.
ESPN2's "Manning Cast" gave fans some interesting insight and one half-baked idea from Russell Wilson on how to fix NFL overtime.
Anderson Silva does a classy gesture for Tito Ortiz in their flight home following Triller event.
It's never too early to improve your fantasy team. Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 2, including a rookie RB everyone should consider.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde react to USC’s firing of Clay Helton, and discuss who would be the best fit to lead the Trojans into the future.
Kevione Faulk was a student at LSU who worked on the football team's staff.
The USC Trojans are now in the middle of a head coaching search, and will be looking for a big name. Here are 11 potential candidates for the job.
Between them, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka seem intent on making Steve Stricker’s US captaincy difficult. A week before the Ryder Cup takes place, DeChambeau has revealed that he has “wrecked his hand” preparing for a long-drive contest while Koepka has called the biennial dust-up “a bit hectic, a bit odd” and expressed his frustration that he “can’t take naps”.
If a team does trade for Wall, it will likely be as part of a salary dump with plans to waive him afterward. One team that makes sense is the Oklahoma City Thunder who are currently over the cap but have the ability to generate north of $32 million ...