- Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).1:13Now PlayingPaused
- Liberty looking strong after third straight win of 2024The NY Liberty beat the Fever 91-80 on Saturday and have won their first three games of the season. What’s clicking for them and what can fans expect in the next three games? How has Caitlin Clark’s role evolved with the Fever?4:23Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.2:04Now PlayingPaused
- Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announces retirementLisa Bluder, the longtime head coach of the Iowa women's basketball team, announced her retirement after 24 years.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/ncaa/ncaab/lisa-bluder-iowa-hawkeyes-retired-caitlin-clark/562299/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announces retirement</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:49Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Dream 83, Wings 78
Allisha Gray scored 21 points while Rhyne Howard added a double-double as Atlanta beat Dallas, 83-78 on their home floor.