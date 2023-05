The Dream outscored the Lynx 24-10 in the 4th quarter and came away with a 83-77 win. Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 26 points (tying a career-high) and 10 rebounds as Naz Hillmon added 13 points and 4 rebounds. Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists while Tiffany Mitchell scored 10 points to go along with 3 rebound and 3 assists. The Dream improve to 1-1 on the year while the Lynx are now 0-2.