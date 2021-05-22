Game Recap: Dream 83, Fever 79
Chennedy Carter scores 23 points as the Dream defeat the Fever, 83-79
Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia gave his take on the Yermin Mercedes-Tony La Russa ordeal that's been going on the last couple of days in Minnesota -- and he didn't hold back.
Chelsea Gray scores 18 points as the Aces defeat the Sparks, 69-97
William Byron topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice at Circuit of The Americas at 77.847 mph in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Right behind him was Joey Logano in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford at 77.558 mph. MORE: Full practice results | Photos from the track Rounding out the top […]
We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.
The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.
Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.
Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.
Cris Cyborg retained her title with a dominant showing against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259.
Erik van Rooyen looses his cool after a brutal stretch at the PGA Championship.
Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.
Four years ago, Boris Said was set to retire after what he deemed to be his final NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. Since then, he has had a change of heart. This weekend, Said, now 58 years old, will attempt to qualify MBM Motorsports‘ No. 13 car for the inaugural Xfinity Series […]
Just in time for the playoffs, the NBA told its head coaches Saturday they may work without masks during games if they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Assistant coaches and players will still be required to wear masks in the bench area. Head coaches may choose to go without masks after pre-game introductions through halftime, then again after halftime until the game concludes.
The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon. Six-time winners Warriors' season ended on Friday after their 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the new play-in tournament as they failed to reach the playoffs. Thompson said he was proud of the team's performance this season even as they missed out on the playoffs for the second successive season.
Timo Werner was once again forced to put on a brave face. After a gruelling 90 minutes of football against Leicester City that had seen him lose a goal to an offside flag and then a second to a Var handball call, the Chelsea striker could do nothing but smirk. "I think it's been the unluckiest season I've ever had," he muttered with a forced smile. Chelsea fans may be inclined to agree. Unlike some Stamford Bridge duds from the past, Werner has not struggled to keep up with the pace of the game or find space in the box for his new club. If anything, each outing for Thomas Tuchel’s side tends to descend into a montage of the German international doing all of the hard work with ease and then, somehow, failing to apply a finishing touch. Whether it be a failed chip over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, a goal-line shot off the crossbar against Leeds United or a missed penalty against Luton Town, Werner has tried everything to score and, more often than not, failed to do so. Add to that the fourth highest rate of offside calls in the Premier League this season and it is easy to see why the striker has managed just two goals from his last 18 club appearances. On Sunday afternoon, Chelsea travel to Villa Park to secure qualification for a tournament they could win six days later against Manchester City. Anything less than two outstanding performances and, crucially, goals to conclude the season will leave questions over whether Werner is the right option for Chelsea in the longer term. This represents a first major test for Werner, whose career has - until now - been a story of serene progression. After joining Stuttgart’s academy at the age of six, he worked his way up the youth sides at an unprecedented speed. In a group that included future stars like Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich, Werner was often forced to play in an older age group to challenge himself and by the age of 16 he was scoring prolifically for Stuttgart’s Under-19 team. “He was fast. Really fast,” former Stuttgart youth coach Andreas Hinkel told Telegraph Sport. “In modern football speed is like a weapon and there are fast players and then there are really fast players. He was a really fast player.” However, that exceptional physical ability proved to be a double-edged sword. At 17 Werner had already been called up to the first team, but instead of playing as a striker he was pushed out wide because of his stature and acceleration. It did not work. “In the youth teams he didn’t need the technical skills because of his speed,” remembers Hinkel. “That was maybe a problem at the beginning of his career.” Unlike his youth career, the forward could not rely on his pace alone and quickly realised his technical skills needed improving. As a result, his first two seasons in senior football provided just eight goals and six assists in 68 appearances from the wing. Fortunately for Werner, RB Leipzig had been monitoring the young talent and were happy to pounce when Stuttgart were relegated in 2016. By that point Leipzig were run by tactician Ralf Rangnick and two former-Stuttgart youth development specialists in Thomas Albeck and Frieder Schrof. And they remembered exactly where Werner was supposed to play. Under Ralph Hasenhüttl, Werner hit the ground running at his new club as a proper No.9, scoring 42 goals in two seasons under the future Southampton manager. Then, after a brief Rangnick interlude, Julian Nagelsmann arrived at the club and took Werner to a new level: he plundered 34 goals and 13 assists in 45 games across a single season.
It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.
Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.
''Playoff Prep,'' Morey, the 76ers' top decision maker, wrote on Instagram. Oh, the Sixers were called much worse than a group of dolts when the franchise embarked on the strip-for-parts rebuilding seasons known as the Process. The Sixers were Team Tank.
Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.
The UFC has been on fire on pay-per-view in 2021, but which of the headliners has produced the most memorable win? Our panel discusses.