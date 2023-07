The Dream defeat the Lynx, 82-73. Rhyne Howard led the way with 21 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds, along with Nia Coffey recording 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Dream in the win. While Napheesa Collier tallied a new career high 35 points and 9 rebounds for the Lynx in the loss. The Dream improve to 12-8, while the Lynx fall to 9-12.