The Dream defeated the Fever, 82-73. Rhyne Howard led the way for the Dream with 24 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Allisha Gray added 21 points, three rebounds and four assists in the victory. Aliyah Boston tallied 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Fever in the losing effort. The Dream improve to 15-13 on the season, while the Fever fall to 7-21.