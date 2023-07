The Dream improve to 14-11 on the year as they defeat the Mystics, 80-73. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 27 points (tying a career-high), five rebounds, and four assists as Nia Coffey added 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 25 points as Tianna Hawkins added 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Mystics fall to 12-13 on the season.