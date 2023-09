The Dream defeat the Mystics, 80-75. Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 21 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, along with 4 assists as Allisha Gray (17 points, 8 rebounds) and Cheyenne Parker (17 points) combined for 34 points. Brittney Sykes led Washington with 27 points and 5 rebounds as Natasha Cloud added 7 points and a career-high 15 assists. The Dream improve to 19-20 while the Mystics fall to 18-21.