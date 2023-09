The Dream clinch a spot in the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they defeat the Storm, 79-68. Allisha Gray recorded a team-high 18 points, along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists for the Dream, while Cheyenne Parker added 17 points and 6 rebounds in the victory. Jewell Loyd tallied a game-high 26 points, along with 5 rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Dream improve to 18-20 on the season, while the Storm fall to 11-27.