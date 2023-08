The Dream defeated the Sky, 78-67. Cheyenne Parker led the way with a career-high 29 points, along with 7 rebounds and 3 assists for the Dream, while Allisha Gray added 20 points and 7 rebounds in the victory. Dana Evans tallied 18 points for the Sky in the losing effort. The Dream improve to 16-16 on the season, while the Sky fall to 12-19.