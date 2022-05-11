Game Recap: Dream 77, Sparks 75

Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky, recorded 21 points (5-10 3pt FG) and 8 rebounds for the Dream as they defeated the Sparks, 77-75. Nneka Ogwumike (17 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists) and Liz Cambage (16 points, 5 blocks) paved the way for the Sparks in the losing effort. The Dream improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Sparks fall to 2-1.