The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, 115-70, to even the series, 3-3. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists as Jaden McDaniels added 21 points and 4 rebounds. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 22 points and 9 rebounds.
The Stanford women and Washington men won the 2024 Pac-12 Rowing Championships on Sunday, May 19 at Lake Natoma in Folsom. The Cardinal completed the three-peat for a fourth conference championship, while the Huskies claimed a 19th conference title on the men's side.
Isaiah Collier's strength and athleticism tantalizing in a lead guard prospect
A scouting report on NBA draft prospect Isaiah Collier, who posted 16.3 points per game as a 19-year-old point guard at USC.
Evaluating Knicks Game 5 win including Jalen Brunson and dominance on the glass | SportsNite
On SportsNite, Keith Irizarry, John Jastremski, and Michelle Margaux discuss the Knicks' Game 5 win over the Pacers, New York's dominance on the glass, and the team's lingering injury concerns ahead of Game 6.
Game Recap: Dream 73, Mystics 67
Allisha Gray scores 19 points and Tina Charles add 17 with 15 rebounds as the Dream win on the road over the Mystics.