GAME RECAP: Dream 69, Wings 64
Tiffany Hays scores 22 points as the Dream gets the win over the Wings, 69-64.
Verstappen kept his cool to see off Hamilton with Valtteri Bottas third.
ESPN releases updated college football power rankings
Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Theo Ratliff discusses the offensive struggles of All-Star Ben Simmons.
The NBA legend reality-checked professional athletes who are eschewing COVID-19 shots.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1
Cantlay won the Tour Championship after a 1-under 69 on Sunday at East Lake.
A rules incident benefited the Americans in afternoon fourballs, but it was a situation that neither team wish had happened.
What a run for the 18-year-old.
"Kawhi is there an hour and a half before practice, he’s there an hour and a half after practice… he need half the day to get his s*** together."
Europe left the Inverness Club here with a record advantage after the first day of the Solheim Cup - but they also went to their beds with a grievance. If Catriona Matthew’s team end up losing by a point then prepare for this rules row to escalate still further.
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked whether he has spoken to Patriots coach Bill Belichick about free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. Jones, in a roundabout way, said that Newton can be evaluated without speaking to Belichick. As one source with extensive experience evaluating NFL personnel explained it, the current issue with Cam is his [more]
What a contest. Never mind the opening day’s kerfuffle about whether a ball was hanging over the edge of the hole, an enthralling Sunday has put this entire Solheim Cup on a knife edge.
Reaves joins a team ready to compete for a championship and is eager to get to work and learn from his veteran teammates.
Joaquin Niemann finished before the last group teed off. Then a PGA Tour official was waiting with a practical joke.
In a remarkable finish, Daniel Vogelbach came off the bench to hit a game-winning grand slam for the Brewers in the bottom of the ninth.
Patrick Cantlay wins his first FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour, beating out Jon Rahm at the Tour Championship.
Get up to speed on Boston's latest trade.