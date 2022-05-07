Game Recap: Dream 66, Wings 59
Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky, recorded 16 points (4-12 3pt FG), four rebounds and four blocks for the Dream as they defeated the Wings, 66-59. Marina Mabrey tallied 20 points and six rebounds for the Wings. The Dream improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Wings fall to 0-1.