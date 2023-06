The Dream defeated the Fever, 100-94. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 25 points and 3 assists as Rhyne Howard added 21 points and 6 rebounds. Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks as Kelsey Mitchell totaled 24 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds in the loss. Atlanta improves to 5-5 as the Fever fall to 4-7.