Game Recap: Cowboys win thriller over Giants, 37-34, but lose Dak

The Dallas Cowboys cannot seem to escape the drama in 2020. For the fifth out of five tries, the club had one of their contests come down the stretch with everything in doubt. This time, facing a division foe for the first time this season in the New York Giants, the club was able to escape. Thanks to a last-second field goal that barely squeaked inside the goal post and following two incredible sideline catches from WR Michael Gallup, Dallas was able to pull out the win, 37-34.

The celebration, as exhalting as the win was, will be muted though, as the club lost franchise QB Dak Prescott to a gruesome injury in the third quarter. In a game where he scored his first touchdown as a receiver, Prescott left the field on a cart and in tears. Running for a first down, Prescott’s right ankle was facing the wrong direction when the defender lifted from the play, with Prescott in heavy agony. He was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Back up Andy Dalton, signed in the offseason to a one-year deal, did what he was paid to do. He came in and gave the Cowboys a quality performance most teams cannot get from their backup. He led the Cowboys on three scoring drives, including one to tie the score at 34 just inside the two-minute warning, and another to win the game.

The Dallas defense, much maligned all season, was unable to corral the anemic Giants offense for much of the game, but after scoring their first touchdown of the season on a DeMarcus Lawrence strip sack and Anthony Brown recovery, held up at the end of the game, getting the ball back for Dalton, Gallup and Greg Zeurlein.

Leading Passer: Dak Prescott 14 for 21, 166 yards, 1 INT

Leading Rusher: Ezekiel Elliott 19 rushes, 91 yards 2 TD

Leading Receiver: CeeDee Lamb 8 receptions, 124 yards

Today’s In-Game Coverage

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.