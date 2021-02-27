Game Recap: Clippers 119, Grizzlies 99
The Clippers defeated the Grizzlies, 119-99. Kawhi Leonard recorded 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers, while Jonas Valanciunas tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Grizzlies in the losing effort. The Clippers improve to 24-11 on the season, while the Grizzlies fall to 14-15.